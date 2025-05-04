Republicans Set to Give Self-Described ‘DOGE Person’ Keys to Social Security Agency





“A vote for Trump’s Social Security Commissioner is a vote to destroy Social Security,” warned one advocacy group.



The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to hold a confirmation vote for President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Social Security Administration—an ultra-rich former Wall Street executive who has aligned himself with the Elon Musk-led slash-and-burn effort at agencies across the federal government.

“I am fundamentally a DOGE person,” Frank Bisignano told CNBC in March, amplifying concerns that he would take his experience in the financial technology industry—where he was notorious for inflicting mass layoffs while raking in a huge compensation package—to SSA, which is already facing large-scale staffing cuts that threaten the delivery of benefits for millions of Americans.

In an email on Saturday, the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works warned that Bisignano “is not the cure to the DOGE-manufactured chaos at the Social Security Administration.”

“In fact, he is part of it, and, if confirmed, would make it even worse,” the group added. “We’re not going down without a fight. Republicans may have a majority in the Senate, but we’re going to rally to send a message: A vote for Trump’s Social Security Commissioner is a vote to destroy Social Security!”

Bisignano, the CEO of payment processing giant Fiserv, has been accused during his confirmation process of lying under oath about his ties to DOGE, which has worked to seize control of Social Security data as part of a purported effort to root out “fraud” that advocates say is virtually nonexistent.

As The Washington Post reported in March, Bisignano testified to the Senate Finance Committee that “he has had no contact” with DOGE.

“But Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said the claim is ‘not true,’ citing an account the senator said he received from a senior Social Security official who recently left the agency,” the Post noted. “The former official… described ‘numerous contacts Mr. Bisignano made with the agency since his nomination,’ including ‘frequent’ conversations with senior executives.”

Wyden pointed again to the former SSA official’s statement in a floor speech Thursday in opposition to Bisignano, saying that “according to the whistleblower, Mr. Bisignano personally appointed his Wall Street buddy, Michael Russo, to be the leader of DOGE’s team at Social Security.”

The Oregon Democrat said Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee refused his request for a bipartisan meeting with the whistleblower to evaluate their accusations unless “we agreed to hand over any information received from the whistleblower directly to the nominee and the Trump administration.”

“All Americans should be concerned that a nominee for a position of public trust like commissioner of Social Security is accused of lying about his actions at the agency and that efforts to bring this important information to light are being thwarted,” Wyden said Thursday. “If Mr. Bisignano can get away with lying before he’s even in place as commissioner, who knows what else he’ll be able to get away with once he’s in office.”

“He could lie by denying any American who paid their Social Security taxes the benefits they’ve earned, claiming some phony pretense,” the senator warned. “He could lie about how sensitive personal information is being mishandled—or worse, exploited for commercial use.”

