By Confirming Bisignano, Senate GOP Greenlights ‘DOGE Destruction of Social Security’





“Their playbook is clearly to break Social Security so they can justify further cuts and privatization,” one labor leader warned.



Defenders of the Social Security Administration sounded the alarm on Tuesday after U.S. Senate Republicans banded together to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the federal agency, former financial services executive Frank Bisignano.

The new SSA commissioner—confirmed with a 53-47 vote along party lines—has described himself as a “DOGE person,” referring to Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is led by billionaire Elon Musk.

“Elon Musk and Donald Trump, with the quiet help of Frank Bisignano, have spent the last few months taking a chainsaw to Social Security,” said Nancy Altman, president of the advocacy group Social Security Works. “This vote was an opportunity for the Senate to reject the decimation of Social Security, and demand that Trump nominate a commissioner who will stop the bleeding. Instead, every Senate Republican just signed off on the DOGE destruction of Social Security.”

Bisignano “is a Wall Street CEO with a long history of slashing the companies he runs to the bone, including massive layoffs,” she noted. “He is also a liar. He claims he was not involved in all the chaotic and destructive changes at the Social Security Administration: the hollowing out of the agency, the stealing of our most sensitive data, the harmful and poorly rolled out policy changes, their sudden reversals, and more. However, there are well over a dozen long-serving civil servants, identified by a brave whistleblower, who can validate that he is lying.”

Altman warned that “with Bisignano’s increased power as a confirmed commissioner, he will accelerate the destruction of our Social Security system. One ray of hope is that the DOGE henchmen running Social Security have reversed course on some of the biggest cuts in the face of massive public outrage. They know how popular Social Security is with voters of all parties.”

“Together, we can save Social Security from Trump, Musk, and Bisignano,” she added. “It’s going to take millions of people in the street raising our voices together, saying hands off our Social Security.”

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) president Lee Saunders similarly said that “the Senate just escalated threats to Social Security” by confirming a billionaire CEO who “has spent his career catering to Wall Street elites.”

“Bisignano could have stood up for working families and retirees by opposing efforts to roll back Social Security services, shut down offices, and lay off thousands of workers. Instead, he promises to provide more of the same failed, destructive leadership we have seen so far at Social Security,” Saunders pointed out, also flagging his “DOGE person” remarks.

“Their playbook is clearly to break Social Security so they can justify further cuts and privatization,” the labor leader stressed, vowing that AFSCME members “are keeping up the fight to protect our freedom to retire with dignity.”

Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, called the confirmation vote “deeply troubling to millions of current and future retirees who rely on the guaranteed benefits they paid for and earned through a lifetime of work.”

“Mr. Bisignano’s testimony before the Senate, along with his long career in the finance and tech sectors, provides no reassurance that he understands—let alone prioritizes—the needs of older and disabled Americans,” said Fiesta. “We remain alarmed by the risk that he will support privatization schemes or replace essential SSA workers with AI systems, which could undermine the quality and accessibility of services.”

Newly elected Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin also blasted the Senate GOP for confirming “a Wall Street stooge and self-proclaimed ‘DOGE person’ who wants to help Donald Trump and his shadow president Elon Musk gut the program.”

“Just like Trump and Musk, Bisignano will gladly put Social Security on the chopping block to line the pockets of billionaires and special interests,” Martin added, arguing that the men put the benefits of 73 million people at risk.

Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), also warned of the danger posed by the new commissioner. In Schumer’s words, “The nomination of Mr. Slash-and-Burn Bisignano is DOGE by another name.”

“Donald Trump and Republicans know they can’t admit they want to kill Social Security outright, so instead they’re choosing another method: strangulation. Office closures, delays, mass layoffs, trouble over the phone, trouble over email. Bisignano would bring even more strangulation,” Schumer said before the vote. “If Mr. Bisignano is confirmed, Senate Republicans will own all of the chaos he creates at the Social Security Administration.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



