Beware of Online Fraud and Phone Scams Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

Our public safety partners are working hard to keep you safe from those with ill-intentions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Alaska chapters of the Department of Law, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Attorney’s Office have all issued statements warning citizens of potential COVID-19 related scams. They’ve asked everyone to be on the lookout for the following:
Emails asking for personal information verification on behalf of the government related to the economic stimulus funds, Medicare, or Medicaid. Government agencies are NOT sending out these types of emails. Do not provide your logins, financial data, or other personal information in response to any email.
Do not click on any unsolicited links in either an email or a text message. Doing so can put your electronic device at risk for malware. It can also allow others access to personal information stored on those devices.
Scams wherein businesses or individuals are trying to sell a cure for COVID-19.
Anyone seeking for donations through illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures that didn’t occur.
If you suspect fraudulent schemes, or you believe you have been a victim, the following are some resources you may utilize:
To report suspected fraud schemes seeking to exploit the evolving COVID-19 health crisis, you may call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) at 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leao.gov.
If you believe you are the victim of an internet scam, or you want to report suspicious internet activity, you may file an online report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.