Bicyclist Dies in Fatal Wasilla Collision, Vehicle Driver Arrested on Warrant

Alaska Native News Jun 29, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers on patrol came on an accident between a bicyclist and a motorist at 6:42 pm at Vine and Raspberry Lopp in Wasilla

Lifesaving measures were immediately rendered on the seriously injured cyclist until those efforts were taken over by responding EMS. CPR on the victim was ultimately unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While troopers have ascertained the identity of the cyclist, his identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The identity of the driver of the red Jeep SUV, 41-year-old Chris A. Anderson, was revealed. He was found to be in non-compliance with his conditions of release on the original charge of violating a Domestic Violence Protective Order and Violating Conditions of Release. He was arrested on the warrant.

As the investigation into the accident continues, the Palmer District Attorney’s office will be consulted concerning any charges in the incident.





