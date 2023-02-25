Biden-Harris Administration Announces $13M for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Alaska





SEATTLE – Friday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $13,887,000 to Alaska from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support Alaskan communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“The unprecedented investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are what our communities and our environment need,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “This infusion of funds will help rebuild Alaska’s aging water and wastewater infrastructure, and will expand access to clean, safe water to communities that have too long been underserved. I encourage Alaskan communities to apply for these grants and seize this unique opportunity.”

“We are excited to be a partner in this historic opportunity and assist utilities in addressing their needs,” said Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune. “The funding allocated to the Alaska State Revolving Fund by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will allow DEC to expand our reach beyond our traditional customer base to make impactful and long lasting improvements to drinking water and wastewater systems, as well as water quality, across the state through low interest loans and loan forgiveness.”

“While building the bipartisan infrastructure law, I prioritized the needs of all Alaskans—including those in communities which are lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to the quality and access of water and wastewater systems,” said Senator Murkowski. “Functional water and wastewater infrastructure is vital to public safety and wellness; unfortunately, far too many communities in Alaska still lack access to these basic services. I’m proud to have spearheaded this funding and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have across Alaska.”

“Clean water is a basic right, but many Alaskan communities still don’t have access to reliable, safe water and plumbing,” said Congresswoman Peltola. “This bipartisan funding will help invest in water infrastructure and provide tools to greatly increase the quality of life for our rural villages. I encourage the EPA to continue working closely with local and tribal leaders in Alaska to understand their unique needs, and encourage any Alaskans with questions about how these funds could benefit their community to contact EPA or my office.”

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf .



