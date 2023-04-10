Big Lake Driver Charged in Violations of Conditions/False Report/Information Saturday Night





Alaska State Troopers report that a Houston man is facing several charges following a traffic stop in BBig Lake on Saturday night.

Troopers say that they pulled over 30-year-old Garrett Gaffney at 10 pm on Saturday night for equipment violations. When stopped, Gaffney was found to be in violation of his conditions of release in a recent Assault IV in February by being in contact with the victim.

During the traffic stop, troopers say that Gaffney called in to MATCOM and reported an armed gunman at his residence to draw away troopers from the traffic stop.

The ploy did not work as planned.

Gaffney was taken into custody and charged with Violating Conditions of release, False Report, and False information. He was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Center and held without bail.



