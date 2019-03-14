Big Lake Man Arrested on Burglary, Drug Charges Wednesday Night

- Home
Troopers responded to a residential burglar alarm at a North Shore Drive address in Big Lake at just before 8 pm on Wednesday night and made an arrest, troopers said on the trooper dispatch.
Troopers reported that after responding to the address, they opened an investigation and found that Big Lake man, 27-year-old Jason Greenwood of Big Lake had forced his way into the home and stole items that would be found on his person and identified by the victim as belonging to them. Greenwood would also be found to have drugs in his possession.
As a result of the trooper investigation, Greenwood was arrested and charged with Burglary I, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Mischief IV, Theft III, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III.
Greenwood was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded without bail.