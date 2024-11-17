Bipartisan Bill to Boost Geothermal Energy Passes House





WASHINGTON – Thursday, the House passed the Harnessing Energy At Thermal Sources (HEATS) Act (H.R. 7409), a bipartisan bill cosponsored by U.S. Representative Mary Peltola (AK-AL) to streamline geothermal energy development and production and lower energy costs.

Geothermal energy is a clean energy source that can be used to generate electricity, heat homes, and power industrial processes.

Reps. John Duarte (CA-13) and Young Kim (CA-40) are supporters of the bill.

“In Alaska, we understand better than most the need to meet energy needs while reducing costs. I’m proud to support this bill and its commitment to new solutions that strengthen energy security and bring costs down,” said Rep. Peltola.

“By expanding our energy supply with clean sources like geothermal energy, we not only promote American energy independence but also lower energy costs, protect our national security, and reduce emissions,” said Rep. Kim. “I thank my colleagues for supporting the bipartisan HEATS Act to support our economy, security, and environment.”

“Valley families are paying too much for gas and groceries because of the anti-energy policies coming out of Washington and Sacramento,” said Rep. Duarte. “That is why I was proud that Rep. Kim’s and my HEATS Act passed out of the House with bipartisan support today. This commonsense bill promotes geothermal energy production to help deliver affordable energy to Valley families, create good-paying jobs, and produce more energy here in the United States.”

The HEATS Act would expedite geothermal energy production by clarifying that geothermal operators do not need a federal drilling permit for wells that are on state and private lands where the subsurface geothermal estate is less than 50% federal. While operators would be exempt from federal permitting requirements, they would still be subject to state permitting regulations.

The bill is supported by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

###



