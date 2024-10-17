Blake Cunningham Sentenced to 20 Years to serve for Sexual Assault





(Palmer, AK) – Last week, Superior Court Jon Woodman sentenced Blake Cunningham, 24, to serve 20 years of incarceration after being convicted of Sexual Assault in the First Degree. Judge Woodman sentenced Cunningham to a composite sentence of 25 years with 5 years suspended and placed him on probation for 15 years following his incarceration. Cunningham will be required to register as sex offender for life. Cunningham was also convicted of violating his conditions of release after removing his ankle monitor while on release.

In Nov. 2021, Cunningham sexually assaulted a young woman after a party at her residence in Wasilla. Cunningham previously entered a guilty plea on Aug. 7, 2024. Cunningham was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement consolidating his charges into a single count.



