Blast Closes North Tongass Highway Tuesday

AST responded to reports of an explosion and a rockslide at mile 13 of the North Tongass Highway at dinnertime on Tuesday.

When they arrived at that location at approximately 5:30 pn, they found both lanes of the highway blocked by a landslide. The cause of the slide was determined to have been an intentional blast set off by Williams Drilling and Blasting owner on a property for a residential project.

DOT and others brought in heavy equipment to work on clearing the debris that was blocking both lanes and the North Tongass Fire Department also responded to assist in traffic control.

One lane of the highway was quickly cleared allowing limited traffic through the area. Cleanup to seven hours to complete.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified of the non-injury incident.