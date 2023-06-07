Blasting operations will cause short delays of Dalton Highway traffic





Dietrich Quarry blasting scheduled for 6 p.m. over several days in June

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — During June, Dalton Highway traffic will be stalled for blasting operations in the Dietrich Quarry mine site administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The operator, Nanuq Inc. is planning up to four blasting shots scheduled for 6 p.m. during the next several days:

Shot 1: June 7 or 8

Shot 2: June 10 or 11

Shot 3: June 13 or 14

Shot 4 (if required): June 16 or 17

The Dietrich Quarry is located at Dalton Highway milepost 222, approximately 33 miles north of Wiseman, Alaska. Traffic will be held 1,500 feet north and south of the quarry 20 minutes prior to blasting and will be released once the “all clear” signal is given, within 20 minutes of blast completion.

Learn more about the BLM’s mining and minerals program on the mineral material website. For information about the blasting operation, please contact BLM Geologist Rob Sherwood at (907) 474-2200 or rsherwood@blm.gov.

Attachment: (1) Map: Dietrich Quarry blasting location on the Dalton Highway

-BLM-



