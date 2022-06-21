BLM Arctic Circle Campground and Wayside Closed Due to Nearby Wildfire





Popular Dalton Highway recreation sites evacuated as the Fish Fire approaches

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Due to ongoing wildland fire activity associated with the Fish Fire #319, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Central Yukon Field Office is evacuating and closing the Arctic Circle campground, near Dalton Highway milepost 115 effective immediately.

The evacuation and temporary closure of the campground is necessary to protect the public and provide for firefighter safety. A short road provides the only way in or out of the campground, increasing concerns that campers could become trapped by the fire.

The lightning-sparked fire was discovered earlier today burning to the west of the highway. It is estimated to have burned 500 acres and is only one-half mile from the newly renovated Arctic Circle campground. Initial attack is underway with 12 smokejumpers assigned to the fire with two Fire Boss single-engine air tankers. A helicopter is also responding to support firefighters on the ground. In coordination with the Alaska Department of Transportation, a pilot car will be used to help Dalton Highway travelers navigate around the firefighting activities.

During this emergency closure, the public is asked not to use the wayside or campground until the BLM has determined that use of these sites no longer threatens public or firefighter safety. Violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both (43 CFR § 9212).

Here are some tips to help keep everyone safe if you encounter wildfire activity while traveling Alaska’s highways:

Watch out for firefighters and firefighting equipment in and along the road.

Slow down before entering areas of dense smoke.

Make sure your headlights are on so that you are more visible to others.

To report a wildland fire in Alaska, call 1-800-237-3633 or 911.

For more information, please contact the BLM Central Yukon Field Office at (907) 474-2200. Additional fire restrictions information can be found at www.akfireinfo.com.

-BLM-



