BLM celebrates International Archaeology Day at Campbell Creek Science Center





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Campbell Creek Science Center (CCSC) is joining with the National Park Service, Alaska Consortium of Zooarchaeologists, the Anchorage Museum at Rasmussen Center and other partners to celebrate International Archaeology Day.

This year’s celebration will be held at CCSC on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, with an open-house style format. Join us to learn to hunt using an atlatl and spear, meet Pingo Peat (a 14-ft. tall Ice Age mammoth), find out what animal bones found at archaeological sites can tell us about the past, and much more!

“We’re really looking forward to another International Archaeology Day celebration,” said BLM Alaska Acting CCSC Manager Deborah Coble. “It is a celebration of our archaeological history and how that history contributed to present day. This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about what makes Alaska’s history so rich and these lands unique.”

For more information, please contact CCSC at sciencecenter@blm.gov or (907)267-1247.

