Bureau of Land Management Campbell Creek Science Center is now open





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Monday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Campbell Creek Science Center (CCSC) staff reopened doors to the public for the first time in two years. This includes the facility doors, CCSC main gate, as well as in-person events, public programs and field trips.

The CCSC building is now open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The associated CCSC gate is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The CCSC and the gate will be closed on weekends and federal holidays. Hours for evening programs vary. See the “gate closed at” sign by the CCSC main gate for any schedule changes.

For more information on CCSC happenings, explore the activity calendar and Nature Learning Resources . Call the BLM Campbell Creek Science Center at 907-267-1247 or email CCSC with any inquiries. CCSC looks forward to seeing you.

-BLM-



