BLM celebrates National Public Lands Day on Campbell Tract





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) invites the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day 2024, “Together for Tomorrow” during the all-volunteer event on Sept. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BLM Campbell Tract near the Campbell Creek Science Center. National Public Lands Day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and cherish these vital natural resources for current and future generations to enjoy.

This year’s celebration focuses on volunteer projects including trail maintenance, tidying up trailheads, winterizing native plant gardens, and other tasks around Campbell Tract and the Campbell Creek Science Center. These projects not only encourage community involvement through volunteer activities but also help maintain and improve the public lands located throughout the 730 acres of Campbell Tract situated in the heart of Anchorage.

“We’re excited to come together as a community with diverse backgrounds to appreciate and care for these shared natural spaces,” said Anchorage Field Office Outdoor Recreation Planner Stolf Short. “Last year’s National Public Lands Day was a great success and we’re excited for another opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of these public lands that are vital for recreation and mental well-being.”

Register online to ensure an accurate headcount for lunch. The BLM will provide tools, work gloves, and all other equipment needed. No experience is necessary. Just bring a water bottle, enthusiasm, dress for the weather, and meet at the BLM Campbell Creek Science Center for a day of community and care. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.