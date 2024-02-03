BLM seeks input for new Castner Glacier Recreation Area Management Plan  

Scoping period February 13 – March 14, virtual public meeting February 14

GLENNALLEN – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public input to develop a recreation plan for managing the Castner Glacier area to better serve its estimated 12,000 annual visitors and the growing demand for recreation opportunities there. The scoping period for this project runs from February 13 to March 14 and includes a virtual public meeting on February 14.

The approximately 4,695-acre Castner Glacier area provides year-round outdoor recreation and glacier viewing opportunities in a natural setting. The area is 48 miles from the nearest town (Delta Junction) and 104 miles from the BLM’s Glennallen Field Office and includes little infrastructure development or basic services.

The BLM will use input from this scoping period, including input from affected user groups, agencies, Tribal consultations, and members of the public to draft a Castner Glacier Recreation Area Management Plan (RAMP) and Environmental Assessment (EA). This scoping period provides the public the opportunity to submit ideas, comments, and concerns for the BLM to consider when developing this RAMP and EA. The public is encouraged to consider the following questions when commenting: