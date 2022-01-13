BLM seeks input on proposed Campbell Creek Science Center fees





Fees haven’t been updated since 2008 and will allow for expanding services and amenities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment on its proposal to impose new fees and adjust existing fees associated with use of Campbell Creek Science Center (Center) amenities and services by February 9, 2022. The Center has not increased its fees since 2008.

Since the Center was established in November 1996, programming has expanded statewide to include increased interpretive experiences for the public, both virtually and in person. It provides an abundance of outdoor education experiences for more than 41,000 annual visitors. The Center also serves as the primary education, interpretation, and outreach entity for BLM Alaska, providing programs throughout the state to more than 5,000 members of the public.

“The small changes to the existing fee schedule will allow the Center to continue to expand their services,” said acting District Manager Kent Slaughter. “The continued expansion will also align this statewide resource with what other organizations are charging for similar types of amenities at their related facilities.”

Learn more about the proposed fees and the Center’s mission, programs, and services in the proposed Campbell Creek Science Center Business Plan.

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act of 2004 requires that all fees collected from recreation sites be reinvested for services, maintenance, and improvements to the sites. Fees may be adjusted from time to time to reflect changes in costs, due to inflation, and to ensure a fair return for the use of public lands.

Public comments will be accepted during a 30-day comment period that runs through Feb. 9, 2022. Comments may be submitted to:

Mail: BLM Campbell Creek Science Center

5600 Science Center Drive

Anchorage, AK 99507

Email: sciencecenter@blm.gov

Questions about the proposed fees may be directed to the Center Director Nancy Patterson at 907-267-1255.

