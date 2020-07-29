BLM to Open Fall Fortymile Caribou Hunt on Aug. 1

FAIRBANKS, AK — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office, under authority delegated by the Federal Subsistence Board, will open caribou hunting on federal public lands in Units 20E, 25C and 20F on Aug. 1, 2020, to provide opportunities for subsistence. The hunt, which is limited to qualified rural residents, includes federal public lands accessible from the Steese and Taylor highways.
Hunters participating in the hunt must obtain an RC860 joint State/Federal registration permit issued by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The bag limit is one caribou. The hunt opens at 12:00 a.m. Aug. 1 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30, 2020. Hunters should review the RC860 permit conditions.
Registration permits for RC860 are available online at hunt.alaska.gov and at Fish and Game offices in Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Tok, Anchorage, Douglas and Palmer and at vendors in Eagle, Central and Tok.
Information and updates on the RC860 caribou hunt are available on the Fortymile Hotline at (907) 267-2310. Hunting under an RC860 permit outside of federal public lands and for non-qualified rural residents (the State of Alaska hunt) opens Aug. 10.
For additional information, contact Eastern Interior Assistant Field Manager John Haddix at (907) 474-2350 or jhaddix@blm.gov.
