‘Blood Is On Their Hands’: Haitian Student Dies In Apparent Suicide After Trump Ends Deportation Protections











“Because of the blatant cruelty and racism of Trump’s immigration policies, Pierre Damas Bel was denied the chance to fulfill his dreams.”



Since President Donald Trump was running for office two years ago, Springfield, Ohio has been a central target of Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s racist attacks and violent mass deportation operation, with the White House threatening the city’s Haitian population with forced removal back to their unstable home country.

On Monday, Springfield became the site of a new tragedy that immigrant rights advocates said was directly caused by the Trump administration’s xenophobic agenda, particularly its termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitian migrants, when 20-year-old Pierre Damas Bel was killed by a tractor trailer on Interstate 70—apparently dying by suicide after the loss of the protections pushed him into despair.

As The Washington Post reported Tuesday, college student and aspiring doctor Bel parked on the highway’s shoulder Monday morning, got out of his car, and walked into westbound traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck.

Ohio authorities are investigating, but Bel’s family believes his death to be a suicide.

His family told the Post that Bel had become distressed in recent weeks after the US Supreme Court allowed Trump’s termination of TPS for Haitians and Syrians.

Although he had a pending asylum case and a hearing scheduled for October, Bel was required to report to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of terminating TPS. Officers placed an electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

In late July, Bel wrote in an Instagram post: “I came to this country to pursue my education. I didn’t come here to commit a crime or hurt anyone. Yet now I’m walking through the streets of the United States with a GPS monitor on my leg, carrying a feeling of shame and humiliation that I never imagined I would experience.”

The Post reported that classmates bullied Bel over the bracelet, and he was unable to continue playing soccer as he had for years.

“He felt like he was treated like an animal,” his father, Pierres Ronal Bel, told the Post.

Last Friday, it appeared that Bel would not be able to continue in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) due to the Trump administration’s monitoring of him as it pursued deportation. As the Post reported:

His JROTC class instructor handed students their uniforms, which resemble those of the US armed forces, but did not give one to Bel. His father said the college student concluded it was because of the device strapped around his ankle. “He came home that day feeling very bad,” Pierres Ronal Bel said through a translator.

Bel “killed himself because of the Trump administration’s obsession with hurting Haitians and the humiliating shame of an ICE ankle monitor,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council. “His blood is on their hands.”

The White House had threatened to flood Springfield with ICE agents earlier this year when it first announced it was ending TPS, which for 16 years has provided Haitians with deportation protections. During the 2024 election, Springfield ended up in Trump and Vance’s crosshairs as the two Republicans spread baseless, racist lies that Haitian community members there were eating their neighbors’ pets.

TPS was initially granted to Haitians after the 2010 earthquake that killed more than 300,000 in Haiti—one of the worst disasters in modern history and one that the country has struggled to fully recover from, as it’s also faced soaring violence and unrest following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. The US State Department warns Americans not to travel to Haiti for any reason due to gang violence, kidnappings, and an ongoing humanitarian crisis there.

Despite that, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has gloated that “the T in TPS stands for TEMPORARY” and urged Haitians who have been legally living and working in the US for years to go back to “Home Sweet Haiti”—making such comments as at least 47 people were killed and 50 were kidnapped in a gang attack near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince late last month.

Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance told the Post that the Trump administration’s policies “are what caused [Bel’s] untimely death.”

Bel came to the US in 2024 to reunite with his parents, who had left Haiti three years earlier. Reichlin-Melnick said that “he almost certainly flew here through the [Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans] parole program, entering legally after a background check and probably with his parents having sponsored him. He broke not a single law. Not one.”

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) said that “because of the blatant cruelty and racism of Trump’s immigration policies, Pierre Damas Bel was denied the chance to fulfill his dreams.”

“This never should have happened,” he said. “His blood, and the blood of all those who have died as a result of these policies, is in the hands of Trump and his top officials who have championed them.”

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—which offers 24/7, free, and confidential support—can be reached by calling or texting 988, or through chat at 988lifeline.org .

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