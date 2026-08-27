Maine GOP Nominee for Governor Calls for ICE at Polling Stations











“His plan to ask Trump’s border czar to send ICE agents to Maine polling places just weeks before Election Day is not only deeply alarming—it is likely illegal,” said the head of the state Democratic Party.



By letting attendees at a Maine Young Republicans event in on his “secret” plan for the midterm elections, the state’s Republican nominee for governor detailed a proposal that, according to one public policy think tank, is wholly illegal.

In an audio clip released Wednesday by the Bangor Daily News, Bobby Charles, a lawyer and former Reagan administration staffer, boasted about his connections to the Trump administration’s border czar, Tom Homan, a key figure in President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation.

“Here’s my secret. I have a friend named Tom Homan,” said Charles, drawing applause from the GOP voters. “I’m going to ask Tom… three or four weeks before the election, maybe three, I’m going to make an appeal for ICE and Marshals to be at our voting booths.”

🚨 NEW Audio: Bobby Charles reveals “secret” plan to invite ICE to Maine three weeks before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/nSx2o9yxjJ — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) August 26, 2026

Charles was referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Marshals, both armed federal law enforcement officers whose presence at polling sites to intimidate voters would be against the law, according to the Brennan Center for Justice .

Trump has also alluded to sending ICE and other armed federal agents to polling places during the midterm elections in November, saying in May when he was asked about the idea that he would “do anything necessary to make sure we have honest elections.”

At the Brennan Center for Justice last month, senior counsel Hayne Yoon wrote that “despite the implied threat, the law is clear.”

“Sending armed federal agents, including those from ICE, to election sites is illegal,” wrote Yoon. “Federal law and many states’ laws prohibit not only armed federal agents at polling sites, but also interference in elections or voter intimidation by any officials or private citizens. More important, using these tactics would be a flagrant attempt to hold on to power through force and intimidation and an affront to free and fair elections.”

In his comments at the Young Republicans event, Charles also asked rhetorically whether “illegals who are being paid money” to vote would “like” the deployment of ICE agents at polling places. The remark made the gubernatorial candidate one of several Republicans to push the baseless claim that undocumented immigrants or noncitizens have committed voter fraud in order to sway elections.

There are no documented reports of immigrants ever being paid to vote, and a 2024 American Immigration Council analysis of data collected by the right-wing Heritage Foundation found only 68 cases of proven noncitizen voting dating back to 2000, “amounting to less than 0.0001% of total votes.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Hannah Pingree said Wednesday that Charles’ comments make clear that he would push Trump’s MAGA agenda, despite his recent attempts to distance himself from the president, who is unpopular with Mainers.

“He is begging Trump’s ICE to come interfere with our free and fair elections,” said Pingree. “I think that conduct speaks for itself and I trust the Maine people to see it for what it is.”

Devon Murphy-Anderson, executive director of the Maine Democratic Party, added that Charles “continues to prove that he is a MAGA extremist who will stop at nothing to put himself and his MAGA agenda ahead of Mainers. His plan to ask Trump’s border czar to send ICE agents to Maine polling places just weeks before Election Day is not only deeply alarming—it is likely illegal. This is a blatant attempt to intimidate voters and yet another reason Bobby Charles is too extreme for Maine.”

Charles’ comments come six weeks after an ICE agent fatally shot Biddeford, Maine resident Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in an incident that the Trump administration has not appeared to investigate. ICE has made more arrests in Maine so far this year than it did in all of 2024-25 combined, and out of 491 arrests made, 89% of those detained had no criminal convictions.

Homan recently told a Republican state lawmaker that the state would soon “see a lot more enforcement action” due to Trump’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians.

The Justice Department announced this month that it would deploy at least 1,000 federal officers to polling places as people vote in the November 3 elections. The administration has suggested the public should not be alarmed by the plan because anyone who is a citizen will not be targeted by the agents, but as the ACLU noted, at least 155 citizens in eight states last year, including 32 children, were detained, targeted, or subjected to misconduct by federal immigration agents.

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