Bobby Sickler, Jeremy Thomason, and Christin Starrett arrested in drugs and weapons investigation





Anchorage traffic unit officers as well as a day shift patrol responded to the Holiday gas station on East 5th Ave. after receiving a call reporting that there were three persons passed out in a silver Lexus at one of the pumps on Wednesday.

When the officers arrived at 1:35 PM they saw the three suspects passed out in the vehicle with drug paraphernalia lying around inside in plain view. They immediately woke up the three suspects and detained them without incident.

The silver Lexus was seized and a search warrant was requested and obtained. When the vehicle was searched, a handgun was seized from the driver’s seat. Also found during the search was heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Bobby A Sickler was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II – Drug Crime, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon V. As a result, he was remanded to the Anchorage jail. Prior to his arrest, officers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), but those tests did not produce probable cause for a DUI charge.