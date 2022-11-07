Body Discovered on Vessel north of Pennock Island following request for Welfare Check





Troopers responded to a vessel on the north side of Pennock Island in response to a welfare check on Sunday morning.

With the assistance of the United States Coast Guard who helped with transportation, troopers, upon arrival, discovered the remains of Guy “Bryan” Bottelson, age 55, of Ketchikan on the vessel. Bottelson lived aboard the boat “Tulip.”

The cause of death could not be determined in the preliminary investigation so the remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy after the vessel was towed to the Harbormaster’s Dock in Ketchikan.

Next of kin has been notified.



