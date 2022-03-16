Body Found at the Big Lake Elementary School Playground Tuesday





AST reports that a dead body was discovered on the playground of the Big Lake Elementary School Tuesday morning by an employee of the school which resulted in the school going into “stay put” status for several hours as authorities conducted an investigation at the scene.

The identity of the victim, as well as cause of death, was not divulged and the State Medical Examiner’s office took possession of the remains for autopsy.

Troopers assured the public that there was never any danger to staff or students of the school.

The victim’s next of kin were notified of the incident.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations took over case responsibility and are conducting a thorough investigation into the death.

AST reports that they found no connection between the victim and the school.





