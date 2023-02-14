Body found in Abandoned Van in Wasilla





Alaska State Troopers responded to an address in Wasilla after receiving a call from the owner of the property there that they had discovered remains on their property on Fridaym the trooper dispatch reported on Monday.

When troopers arrived at the location on Friday evening, they found the remains of 37-year-old Jordan Melton in an abandoned van on the property. Troopers said that their preliminary observation didn’t identify any signs of foul play.

State medical Examiners traveled to the scene and took possession of the remains for autopsy and cause of death.

Melton’s next of kin were notified.

The investigation continues.



