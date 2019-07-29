Body of Alakanuk Teen recovered from Slough

Alaska Native News Jul 29, 2019.

The remains of the teen that jumped into the slough in front of Alakanuk on last Wednesday evening have been recovered by searchers on Sunday evening, troopers revealed.

19-year-old Clyde Edmund Jr of that community had jumped into the slough and then failed to surface early Wednesday morning. Search and Rescue immediately initiated a search and Emmonak-based troopers were notified. But that search was unsuccessful.

Edmund’s remains were recovered at approximately 6:30 pm on Sunday evening. His remains are being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. His next of kin have been notified of this newest development.