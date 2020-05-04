Bomb threat investigation Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

On May 2, 2020, law enforcement officials from the Anchorage Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Anchorage Police Department and the Ted Steven’s Anchorage International Airport Police & Fire Department responded to a bomb threat to a China Air cargo flight. The plane had been diverted after taking off from Seattle, Washington enroute to Taipei after a bomb threat was called in to the Port of Seattle.
To ensure everyone’s safety, law enforcement response to this incident required the temporary closure of the airport. The airport has since been reopened. After extensive investigation, no explosive device was located.
Investigation at the airport has been completed, however, the investigation into the source of the threat continues. The FBI does not believe there is any continuing threat to our community as a result of this incident.
We would like to thank the quick response of our partners at the Anchorage Police Department and the TSAIA Police & Fire Department.
At this time the FBI has no further comment regarding this ongoing investigation.