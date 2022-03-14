Brent Sass first to White Mountain, wins Northrim Bank Achieve More Award





Anchorage, Alaska – Veteran Iditarod musher Brent Sass (bib #27) of Eureka, Alaska, was the first musher to reach the White Mountain checkpoint today at 11:05 a.m. with 12 dogs.

Northrim Bank’s award was first given out in 2018. Sass receives a $2,500 check and a special trophy that resides at Iditarod headquarters year-round. New this year, Northrim will also donate $1,500 to the community of White Mountain in honor of Sass.

“Our award inspires all Alaskans to ‘achieve more’ and we are honored to celebrate the tradition of mushing in Alaska. As an Alaska grown bank, we know the pioneer spirit it takes to thrive in Alaska and also on the Iditarod trail. We are excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the race and are happy to be able to participate in the race events, while ensuring the safety of mushers, dogs, volunteers and the communities along the trail. We are honored to be able to present the Northrim Bank Achieve More award to Brent Sass who arrived first in White Mountain this year. We are proud to announce the additional gift to the community of White Mountain in honor of Sass’ achievement along the trail,” said Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Joe Schierhorn.

The Northrim Bank Achieve More Award will be re-presented to Sass at the finishers banquet in Nome on March 20.

