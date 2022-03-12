Brent Sass Wins Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award





Anchorage, Alaska – Veteran Iditarod musher Brent Sass (bib #27) of Eureka, Alaska, is the first to arrive at the Kaltag checkpoint at 2:36 a.m. with 12 dogs in harness.

In doing so Sass, claims the BBNC Fish First Award consisting of 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon filets, $2,000 and a wood burned art piece by BBNC shareholder artist Apay’uq Moore.

“Bristol Bay Native Corporation is excited to present the award to Brent Sass that supports our Fish First value,” said Jason Metrokin, BBNC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both dog mushing and fishing are longstanding traditions in Bristol Bay. We congratulate Brent Sass on winning the 2022 Fish First Award.”

Bristol Bay is home to the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery. BBNC has endorsed a Fish First value for land and resource management in Bristol Bay. In all land management and resource development decisions, adequate protections for fish and fish habitat will always be a priority.

The Fish First Award will be re-presented to Sass at the finishers banquet in Nome.

