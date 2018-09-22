Brett Kavanaugh Not “An Inspired Choice” for the Supreme Court

- Home
I believe in a United States Supreme Court that does justice, not one filled with biased party loyalists. And especially at this time in American history, I do not believe in a Supreme Court justice appointment process that sides with a man who may have committed a horrific attempted rape. That is the wrong message to send to Americans. It always has been and it still is today when we have a President who minimizes the indefensible, as he has done here.
This rape claim should be fairly and honestly investigated before any vote on Mr. Kavanaugh is allowed.
The United States Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) has said that regardless of whether this nominee has a history of attempted rape, he will become our next Supreme Court Justice. Shame on Senator McConnell for putting party politics ahead of basic decency.
Here is the text of the letter that I sent to our Senate delegation.
I hope you are all doing well. As I head towards taking a break from politics I plan on continuing to speak out for what I believe is right and decent.
Text of Letter Sent to Senators Murkowski and Sullivan:
Dear Senators Murkowski and Sullivan:
I disagree with Senator Sullivan that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is an “inspired choice.” And I’d ask that you both block Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination because of extreme views he holds on women, and likely extreme views he holds putting corporate speech above the voting rights of Americans. And I don’t want more messages sent to Americans that sexual misconduct and rape are OK. That’s why a vote on his nomination should only be allowed after we hear evidence on whether he attempted to rape a young woman.
That’s a justified delay, unlike the year-long delay of Judge Garland and your party’s refusal – for a year – to allow his nomination to be voted upon. The delay on Judge Garland was based on him not being a Republican party loyalist. I’d say rape is more serious.
As you know from past conversations I’ve had with both of you, I also think the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling allowing unlimited corporate election spending has drowned out the power of the people’s right to vote, and should be reversed so Alaska and other states can reinstate their bans on profit-motivated corporate election spending. I ask again that you not appoint someone who would uphold that ruling.
And Alaskans believe in a woman’s right to choose. I think it’s a charade to pretend Judge Kavanaugh would not roll those rights back.
Thank you for your response in advance. And Senator Murkowski, thank you for taking your time to review Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications.
My Best,
Rep. Les Gara