Brian Smith Convicted for Murders of Kathleen Jo Henry and Veronica Abouchuk





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, an Anchorage Jury found Brian Steven Smith, 53, guilty of fourteen counts including two counts of Murder in the First Degree for the murders of Kathleen Jo Henry and Veronica Abouchuk. They also found him guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, Tampering with Evidence and Misconduct Involving a Corpse.

Homicide detectives with the Anchorage Police Department were alerted about a murder when a woman shared video with them from Smith’s phone. The video along with photos found on the device showed that Smith had tortured the then-unknown woman before killing her, disposing of her body, and attempting to hide the evidence.

Further investigation resulted in the victim being identified as Kathleen Jo Henry. While he was being questioned, Smith admitted to killing a second victim, a year prior. That woman was identified as Veronica Abouchuk. The jury was presented with Smith’s lengthy and detailed confession with investigators as well as videos of Kathleen Jo Henry’s murder, and videos of Veronica Abouchuk before and after her murder.

After delivering their verdicts, the jury also found Smith guilty of an aggravating factor that he had subjected Kathleen Jo Henry to substantial physical torture. That aggravating factor will subject Smith to a mandatory 99-year sentence on the murder of Henry. For Abouchuk’s murder he faces a sentence of 30-99 years. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12 and July 19, 2024.

The case was tried by Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and Deputy District Attorney Heather Nobrega, before District Court Judge Kevin Saxby.



