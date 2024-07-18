Brian Smith Sentenced to 226 Years for Murders of Kathleen Jo Henry and Veronica Abouchuk





(Anchorage, AK) – Last week, Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby sentenced Brian Steven Smith, 53, to 226 years in prison for the murders of Kathleen Jo Henry and Veronica Abouchuk.

Smith was convicted in February of 14 counts including two counts of Murder in the First Degree. A jury also found him guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Misconduct Involving a Corpse.

Homicide detectives with the Anchorage Police Department were alerted about a murder when a woman in possession of Smith’s phone shared videos with them from Smith’s phone. The video along with photos found on the device showed that Smith had tortured a then unknown woman before killing her, disposing of her body, and attempting to hide the evidence.

Further investigation resulted in the victim, murdered in 2019, being identified as 30-year-old Kathleen Jo Henry. While he was being questioned, Smith admitted to killing a second victim, a year prior in 2018. That woman was identified as 52-year-old Veronica Abouchuk.

Family members and members of the community gathered in the courtroom for the sentencing, and Veronica Abouchuk’s daughter provided a statement wishing that Smith would live the rest of his life with no hope. In handing down the lengthy sentence advocated for by the State, Judge Saxby said, “There is no hope. There is no restoration. There is only preventing Mr. Smith from killing again.”

The case was tried by Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and Deputy District Attorney Heather Nobrega, before Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby.

