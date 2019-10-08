Bristol Bay organizations host Anchorage Press Conference to Announce Legal Action

- Home
ANCHORAGE, AK – An alliance of Bristol Bay organizations will announce their latest step in the fight to protect Bristol Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the James Fitzgerald Federal Courthouse in downtown Anchorage.
Bristol Bay Native Association, United Tribes of Bristol Bay, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, Bristol Bay Reserve Association and Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation will announce legal action being taken on behalf of the residents and fishermen who rely on the Bristol Bay fishery and all it sustains.
Speakers from each organization will provide an overview of the action and take questions from interested media. Legal counsel will also be onsite.
For those unable to attend in person, video and audio recordings will be sent out following the event, and speakers will be available for follow-up phone interviews. A full press release with further information about the action will also be sent out on Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, in conjunction with the event.
What: Press Conference regarding litigation to protect Bristol Bay
Where: 222 W 7th Ave, Anchorage, AK (Outside the James Fitzgerald Federal Courthouse)
When: Tuesday, October 8, at 10 a.m.
Speakers and Interview Opportunities:
Bristol Bay Native Association President/CEO Ralph Andersen
United Tribes of Bristol Bay Deputy Director Lindsay Layland
Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation President/CEO Norm Van Vactor
Bristol Bay Reserve Association Board Member Mike LaRussa
Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association Executive Director Andy Wink
Written by: Bristol Bay Defense Alliance on Oct 8, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News, our reviewer, on Oct 7, 2019.