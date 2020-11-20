Bristol Bay Tribes Reiterate Call for EPA Veto, Demand Murkowski Give Regional Voices a Seat at the Table in Developing Permanent Protections
DILLINGHAM, AK – In response to Senator Murkowski’s remarks outlining her plans for the region, Bristol Bay Tribes called on the Senator to include regional leadership in the development of long-term protections for the area. This call comes as the Tribes’ request to meet the Senator remains unanswered.
This indicates that Murkowski is politicizing the cause of protecting the region – and doing so at the expense of the people of Bristol Bay. In 2009, Bristol Bay Tribes asked the EPA to permanently protect Bristol Bay from the threat of a large-scale hard rock mines like Pebble through the use of Clean Water Act after carefully considering a range of options to protect our home. These scientifically-based protections have received wide-spread support in Bristol Bay and throughout America in multiple comment periods over the past decade.
“It is a shame that Senator Murkowski is more interested in politics than in truly protecting our lands and waters. Her statements today made clear that Bristol Bay is being treated as a bargaining chip. This is not acceptable. A Clean Water Act veto of the proposed Pebble Mine is the permanent, legal way to ensure that Bristol Bay’s communities, economies and ways of life continue to thrive for future generations. It is legal and it is time. The EPA must listen to the people and veto this project,” said UTBB Deputy Director Lindsay Layland.
###