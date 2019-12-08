Brother Indicted for Sister’s Thanksgiving Day Murder

On Friday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 27-year-old Moses Tony Crowe for the murder of his sister at a McCarrey Street address on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the report, Crowe was at that address visiting relatives with his sister 23-year-old Amanda R. Owen as dinner was being prepared. As the victim was sitting with her one-year-old child on her lap, Crowe “pulled out a handgun and aimed it at her. A witness stated that the gun went off, hitting the victim in the head,” APD said.

Officers arrived at the scene after the call for assistance at 3:14 pm.

Owen was transported to the hospital but died there a short time later.

SWAT was called in to assist and multiple K9 tracks were initiated to locate Crowe. The first track was unable to find Crowe, but a second track found him and he was subsequently taken into custody, APD reported at 8:40 pm.

After questioning, Crowe was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

An Anchorage grand jury convened and handed down an indictment for Murder I and II. He was also charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons and 10 counts of Unlawful Contact.