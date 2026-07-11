Brown Bear Mauls Kenai Woman on her Deck











During the early morning hours on Thursday, a Kenai woman had an unexpected encounter with a mother brown bear and her two cubs in her yard.

The female victim had been taking her two dogs out to the front yard at just before 5 am in the area of Karluk Avenue and Bore Tide Drive in Kenai when she saw the mother and cubs from her porch that had climbed over the fence. One of the dogs ran back into the house while the other ran into the yard.

In an attempt to protect the dog in the yard, the woman re-entered her house, retrieved a shotgun, and went back on the deck and discharged three of four rounds.

But, instead of scaring the bears off, the mother bear chose to instead attack, causing serious injuries. Another woman ran out of the house and yelled and screamed at the bears. This caused the bears to retreat. The female helped the injured woman into the house.

Authorities were called, and a helicopter responded to the scene. It would transport the woman to an Anchorage area hospital.

“Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game visited the scene and collected samples left behind by the bears. Several bird feeders in the yard appeared to have been disturbed and accessed by the bears prior to the attack.” AST reported.

AST and ADFG are requesting that anyone spotting bears in the area to report it via phone at 907-262-4453, or online at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Wildlife reporting page.