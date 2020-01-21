BSAR Locate Remains of Nunapitchuk Woman off of Tundra Trail between Nunapitchuk and Bethel

Alaska Native News on Jan 21, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Tuesday that the Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) contacted them and notified that the remains of missing Nunapitchuk woman, 22-year-old Elizanna Anvil, were found off the trail about four miles from an overturned snow machine.

At 1:02 am on Friday Bethel-based troopers were alerted to an overdue traveler going from Nunapitchuk to Bethel was overdue after having left Nunapitchuk on a snow machine the evening before. They reported that her traveling partner had arrived back in Nunapitchuk alone about midnight.

Contact was made with village and tribal police in both Kasigluk and Nunapitchuk and requested that the embark on a hasty search of their communities. BSAR was also contacted and requested that the trail between Bethel and Nunapitchuk be searched for Anvil.

Anvil’s remains were located approximately four miles from her overturned snow machine about two miles off of the tundra trail. An investigation suggested that she had been walking alone for several miles before falling victim to exposure.

Anvil’s body was retrieved by AST and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Anvil’s next-of-kin were notified of the discovery.