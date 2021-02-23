Burglar Apprehended after Multiple South Anchorage Burglaries Sunday Evening







Anchorage police responded to 12870 Old Seward Highway after an alarm was tripped at a business at that location at 8:21 pm on Sunday evening. the suspect was ultimately located outside on the 1200-block of Huffman Park Drive.

When contacted, the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Clyde Frierson Jr, was found to have items from two separate businesses in his possession. Following an investigation, APD determined that “Frierson had either broken into or caused damage to, five separate businesses.” Four of the businesses were in the same building where the alarm was tripped on Sunday, while the fifth business was located on Huffman Park Drive.

Frierson was taken in for questioning at the department, after which, he was transported to the Anchorage jail where he was remanded on charges of Burglary II x2, Attempted Burglary II, Criminal Mischief V x3, and Theft IV x2.





