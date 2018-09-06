Burt Reynolds Passes away in Florida at 82

Alaska Native News Sep 6, 2018.

Screen legend and movie icon, Burt Reynolds passed away at 82 at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida on Thursday morning, his manager Erik Kritzer announced today.

Reynolds has been in the film industry since the 50s playing parts such as Ben Frazier on Riverboat, Dan August in the series of the same name, and the blacksmith on Gunsmoke before stepping into the silver screen making his debut in the 1961 film Angel Baby. He starred in several other films in his early screen years before busting out in the film Deliverance. By thhe 70s Reynolds starred in several films that included White Lightening, The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing, Lucky Lady, Smokey and the Bandit I and II.

Reynolds made his directing debut with the sequel to White Lightening, Gator.

In the 80s, Reynolds played leading roles in Cannonball Run, Malone, and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Boogie Nights. After 2000, he played in high-profile pictures such as the 2005 remake of the Longest Yard and the Dukes of Hazzard. One of his last films of his acting career was the leading role in the 2017 film The Last Movie Star.

In his last years, Reynolds suffered from health issues. He underwent heart bypass surgery in 2010, and it was also reported that he had landed in intensive care for the flu and severe dehydration in 2013. He also suffered from decreased mobility, which he blamed on insisting he did his own stunts in his career.

Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Lee Hess, released a statement, saying,

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students.” “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and the amazing cast that was assembled.”







Reynolds married Judy Carne in 1963, but divorced in 1965, before having relationships with celebrities such as Dinah Shore, Chris Evert, Tammy Wynette, and Sally Fields, before once again getting married, this time to Lonie Anderson. He would remain married to her for five years.

During his career, Reynolds appeared in more than 300 episodes on TV and over 90 films.