Tlingit & Haida has partnered with Spruce Root to offer an additional Path to Prosperity Business Basics class for tribal citizen artists!
The two-day class will be held in-person January 25-26, 2023 at our Generations Southeast Community Learning Center in Juneau, Alaska.
This class provides entrepreneurs with the fundamentals to start or grow an early-stage business and the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to build a successful business.
Topics Covered:
- Marketing & Pricing Your Art
- Branding & Customer Discovery
- Business Planning
- Financial Projections
- Legal Entities, Tax Tips & Contracting
What You’ll Take Away:
- An outline for a personalized business plan.
- The tools and templates to conduct financial projections for your business.
- An understanding of how to apply for a business license and pay taxes.
- Resources for funding and growing your business.
- Connections to experienced mentors looking for an opportunity to help you succeed.
- A network of entrepreneurs across the region who are excited to build thriving, sustainable businesses in Alaska.
Register Now:www.spruceroot.org/businessbasics
Tribal citizen artists do not need to be living in Southeast Alaska to participate in this class. Participation is limited and the deadline to apply is Thursday, December 15.