Tlingit & Haida has partnered with Spruce Root to offer an additional Path to Prosperity Business Basics class for tribal citizen artists!

The two-day class will be held in-person January 25-26, 2023 at our Generations Southeast Community Learning Center in Juneau, Alaska.

This class provides entrepreneurs with the fundamentals to start or grow an early-stage business and the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to build a successful business.

Topics Covered:

Marketing & Pricing Your Art

Branding & Customer Discovery

Business Planning

Financial Projections

Legal Entities, Tax Tips & Contracting

What You’ll Take Away:

An outline for a personalized business plan.

The tools and templates to conduct financial projections for your business.

An understanding of how to apply for a business license and pay taxes.

Resources for funding and growing your business.

Connections to experienced mentors looking for an opportunity to help you succeed.

A network of entrepreneurs across the region who are excited to build thriving, sustainable businesses in Alaska.

Tribal citizen artists do not need to be living in Southeast Alaska to participate in this class. Participation is limited and the deadline to apply is Thursday, December 15.