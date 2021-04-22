Business leaders emphasize importance of vaccines for Alaska’s economic recovery







JUNEAU – The House Labor and Commerce Committee heard from business leaders across the state who emphasized the importance of vaccines in re-opening Alaska’s economy and keeping it open. Their testimony detailed the struggles that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on their businesses and how vaccinations represent the best path forward to get Alaska back to normal.

“We have been very adamant with our customers about masking, but masking isn’t a sustainable model for our industry,” testified Robert Brewster, CEO and President of the Alaska Club. “The most effective way to beat the virus is on the continued emphasis on vaccinations and getting herd immunity. I don’t think this is a political issue. I see vaccinations as a pro-business policy.”

“Being vaccinated isn’t a political thing for me. It’s about getting businesses back up and running so we can fully open our stores and get our economy up and running,” said Sara Green, Owner of Sara’s Gift Cache.

“Vaccinations encourage tourism, they encourage the things that can keep our businesses not only open, but coming back,” said Heidi Heinrich, Co-Owner of Lucky Wishbone. “I’d like to see as much emphasis put on vaccinations in our state as possible.”

“I’m very grateful to the business leaders who stepped up to speak out about how our businesses are relying on Alaskans to get vaccinated so our economy can return to normal as quickly as possible,” said Co-Chair Ivy Spohnholz (D-Anchorage). “We heard loud and clear that vaccination is a pro-business policy.”

“When we get vaccinated, we reopen the economy and save small businesses,” said Co-Chair Zack Fields (D-Anchorage).

