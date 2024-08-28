Caleb Leyland sentenced to 30 years for Murder of Cynthia Hoffman in Thunderbird Falls





(Anchorage, AK) – Friday, 24-year-old Caleb Allen Russell Leyland of Anchorage was sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson for the murder of Cynthia Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak, Alaska, on June 2, 2019.

Leyland previously pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree. Evidence presented at sentencing shows that on June 2, 2019, Cynthia Hoffman was shot and killed on the banks of the Eklutna River near Thunderbird Falls. Afterward, Hoffman’s body was placed into the Eklutna River. Ultimately it was discovered that Darin Schilmiller had solicited the murder of Hoffman from Denali Brehmer in Anchorage. Schilmiller also solicited child pornography from Brehmer, conduct that led to charges by the United States of America. Leyland participated in the decision that Hoffman would be killed, was going to receive money for his role in the murder and provided Brehmer with his car to carry out the murder.

Leyland’s sentencing occurred over two days on Aug. 22, 2024, and Aug. 23, 2024. At sentencing, the State and Leyland both presented evidence. The court was permitted to sentence Leyland to active imprisonment between 15 and 50 years. The State requested a sentence of 75 years with 25 years suspended to be followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation. Leyland requested a sentence of 35 years with 10 years suspended to be followed by seven years of supervised felony probation.

Judge Peterson recognized that Cynthia Hoffman’s murder was a “most serious” murder but also found that Leyland played a minor role in the murder. He recognized Leyland’s youth was a factor in his decision, and that Leyland has good prospects for rehabilitation. Leyland was sentenced to 40 years with 10 years suspended to be followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation.

Kayden McIntosh’s sentencing is scheduled to begin on Nov. 14, 2024.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s homicide unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation based out of Alaska and Indiana, and the Indiana State Police. Leyland is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections. Assistant District Attorney Whitney-Marie Bostick was co-counsel.



