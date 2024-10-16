California drug supplier receives life for role in fentanyl overdose death of Fairbanks man





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A California drug supplier was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for his connection to the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Fairbanks man in October 2020.

Junior Gafatasi Tulali, 48, was convicted by a federal jury of distributing fentanyl resulting in death with an enhanced statutory penalty on April 19, 2024. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, around Oct. 13, 2020, Tulali agreed to sell 500 Oxycodone M30 pills to a Florida resident who agreed to distribute the pills in Fairbanks, where they could be sold for a higher price than Outside. The pills were shipped in a parcel from California and arrived in Fairbanks on Oct. 17. Inside the parcel were at least 480 counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing a mixture of acetaminophen and an unknown amount of fentanyl.

The individual who retrieved the shipment distributed the counterfeit pills to several other dealers in the area. On Oct. 26, the victim purchased two pills from the shipment. Sometime between the evening of Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, the victim used the pills he obtained and was found dead in his home on Oct. 28. Medical examiners determined cause of death was acute toxic effects of fentanyl, which was contained in the pills that originated from Tulali.

Evidence presented at trial connected two additional non-fatal fentanyl overdoses to Tulali’s shipment of counterfeit pills. Both of the dealers in Fairbanks who were involved in selling the fentanyl pills to the victim were convicted for their role in the offence in 2022.

“In 2023, Alaska had the highest overdose death rate in the nation. Fentanyl poisoning is devastating our state, largely due to drug suppliers like Mr. Tulali, who gamble with human lives every time they sell a counterfeit pill,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Thanks to the outstanding investigative and prosecutorial work done in this case, we traced the pills that tragically killed the victim back to the source and held three people accountable for the irreparable damage they caused. My office is committed to collaborating with law enforcement at all levels to keep fentanyl out of our communities and prosecute those who jeopardize that mission.”

“Fentanyl traffickers like Mr. Tulali are willing to risk the lives of their customers in order to make money peddling drugs,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The sentence today shows that these actions have grave consequences, a lesson Mr. Tulali will spend many years learning.”

“This case is a great example of how far our officers are ready to go to make sure we provide justice for victims in our community. We take our job of protecting Fairbanks seriously and will continue to hold criminals responsible when they threaten the safety of our residents,” said Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department and Alaska State Troopers, with assistance from the FBI Anchorage Field Office, investigated the case as part of the Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT) High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys and Carly Vosacek and Alana Weber prosecuted the case.

###