Calista Corporation Launches Website Showcasing Shareholder-Owned Businesses





Calivika Shareholder Directory highlights entrepreneurs and artists

(Anchorage, Alaska) –Calista (cha-LIS-tah) Corporation announced the creation of Calivika Shareholder Directory, a website featuring businesses owned by Calista Shareholders, Descendants and their spouses.

Calivika (cha-LEE-wee-kah or cha-LEE-vee-kah) is a Yup’ik word for “my workplace.”

To be listed on the website, available at https://CalistaShareholderBiz.com, Calista Shareholders, Descendants and their spouses can fill out a simple online form and later, submit a new form to update their business listing.

Potential customers can search the directory by company name, category or location. Businesses and individual artists may be listed no matter where they are located, including outside of Alaska.

“We are excited to offer this brand-new service to Shareholders and their families,” said Thom Leonard, Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “We see the business directory as a way to fulfill two of Calista’s strategic goals: increasing Shareholder benefits, employment, education and leadership opportunities; and promoting in-Region economic development and partnerships.”

“This holiday season, we encourage all who are interested in featuring their businesses to submit their information at https://CalistaShareholderBiz.com,” said Leonard.

