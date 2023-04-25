Call for Alaska Native Artists





The Alaska Native Heritage Center and Ch’k’iqadi Gallery are highlighting 12 cultures over 12 months We’re looking for Sugpiaq and Unangax̂ artists to showcase their work in the Ch’k’iqadi Gallery display windows. Any interested Alaska Native artists may contact us for submissions, as we will be featuring new cultures every two months.

Artwork submissions by Sugpiaq and Unangax̂ artists will be accepted from April 24-28. The art will be sold through consignment at the Ch’k’iqadi Gallery during May and June. ️

For more information or to submit artwork, please contact Angie Demma at ademma@alaskanative.net.

Don’t miss this opportunity to share your art and culture with our community!

.

.

#alaskanativeheritagecenter #alaskanative #americasculturaltreasures #anchorage #alaska #callforartists



