Calls Grow for Federal Probe Into Possible ‘Criminal’ Musk Corruption at Aviation Agency

The drum beat for a federal probe into whether billionaire and GOP donor Elon Musk violated conflict of interest law through his dealings with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is growing louder following reporting that technology from Musk’s Starlink, the satellite network developed by its company SpaceX, will be involved in upgrading the FAA air traffic control system.

On Monday, a group of Democratic senators sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Acting Inspector General at the Transportation Department, Mitch Behm, demanding an investigation into whether Musk’s activities at the FAA have violated the criminal conflict of interest statute. The letter was first reported by The Guardian on Monday.

“We are concerned that Musk… may be using his government role to benefit his own private company,” the senators wrote.

The letter, sent by Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) cites coverage from The Washington Post, which in late February reported that the FAA was considering canceling a $2.4 billion Verizon contract to upgrade the FAA’s communication system “that serves as the backbone of the nation’s air traffic control system” and award the work to Starlink, citing unnamed sources.

The letter follows an ethics complaint, filed last week by the nonpartisan legal group Campaign Legal Center (CLC) to Behm, also asking for an investigation into whether the FAA’s business transactions with Starlink “are improper due to violations of the criminal conflict of interest law.”

Both the letter from the Democratic senators and the CLC complaint cite a section of federal statute that prohibits government employees—including special government employees, which is Musk’s designation—from “participat[ing] personally and substantially” in any “particular matter[s]” in which the employee, their spouse, their companies, or other business partners have any “financial interest.”

“Public reports establish that the FAA began using Starlink services and considering contracts with the company in response to Musk’s requests,” according to the letter from CLC. “The public has a right to know that their tax dollars are being spent in the public’s best interest and not to benefit a government employee’s financial interests.”

In early February, Musk—who has been deputized by U.S. President Trump to pursue cuts to government spending and personnel—said that his so-called Department of Government Efficiency(DOGE) will “aim to make rapid safety upgrades to the air traffic control system.”

According to Bloomberg, a SpaceX engineer arrived at the FAA headquarters in late February to “deliver what he described as a directive from his boss Elon Musk: The agency will immediately start work on a program to deploy thousands of the company’s Starlink satellite terminals to support the national airspace system.”

“There is no effort or intent for Starlink to ‘take over’ any existing contract,” SpaceX wrote on X in early March. The company said it is working in coordination with another prime contractor for the FAA’s telecommunications infrastructure “to test the use of Starlink as one piece of the infrastructure upgrades so badly needed along with fiber, wireless, and other technologies.”

Per Bloomberg, the FAA is already testing or actively using multiple Starlink terminals.

The CLC letter argues that reporting provides evidence that “the FAA’s business relationship with Starlink is tainted by Musk’s influence. Musk is a government official with broad authority who acts with direct support from the president. With this authority and support, he has openly criticized the FAA’s contractors while directing the agency to test and use his company’s services.”

This “establish[es] a possible criminal conflict of interest violation, and an [Office of Inspector General] investigation is needed to determine whether the facts constitute a legal violation,” per the CLC letter.

The requests to probe Musk’s business connections to the FAA come as the U.S. has dealt with a series of plane crashes and accidents, which in some cases have been deadly, and has invited scrutiny of the country’s air traffic control system.

John P. Pelissero, the director of a government ethics program at Santa Clara University, told the Post that it appears that “because of Musk’s current position in DOGE and his closeness to Trump he and his company are getting an advantage and getting a contract,” speaking of the potential Verizon contract cancellation.

“Who’s looking out for the public interest here when you get the person who’s cutting budgets and personnel from the FAA, suddenly trying to benefit from still another government contract?” Pelissero said, according to the Post.

