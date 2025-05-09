‘The Corruption Is Staggering’: Trump Officials Push Tariffed Nations to Approve Musk’s Starlink





“The glaring conflict of interest inherent in this pressure to preference a Musk-owned company is disgusting,” said Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert.



Trump administration officials have reportedly been pressuring countries facing U.S. tariffs to approve satellite internet services offered by Elon Musk’s Starlink to help grease trade negotiations, further underscoring the conflicts of interest stemming from the mega-billionaire’s proximity to the White House.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that it obtained “a series of internal government messages” that “reveal how U.S. embassies and the State Department have pushed nations to clear hurdles for U.S. satellite companies, often mentioning Starlink by name.”

“The documents do not show that the Trump team has explicitly demanded favors for Starlink in exchange for lower tariffs,” the newspaper added. “But they do indicate that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has increasingly instructed officials to push for regulatory approvals for Musk’s satellite firm at a moment when the White House is calling for wide-ranging talks on trade.”

The Post points specifically to ongoing bilateral trade negotiations between the U.S. and India, where “government officials have sped through approvals of Starlink with the understanding that doing so could help them cement trade deals with the administration.”

The Times of India reported Wednesday that Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX, “has been issued a Letter of Intent by the Indian government for satcom services.”

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the U.S.-based consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in response to the Post‘s reporting that “the glaring conflict of interest inherent in this pressure to preference a Musk-owned company is disgusting.”

“The bottom line here is that tools of trade and government should be utilized for the benefit of the American public, not abused for personal tech bro profiteering,” Gilbert added.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called the revelations “a huge new scandal.”

“Trump and Musk are using tariffs as leverage to get other countries to buy from Musk’s companies. Working families pay $4,000+ more a year so Musk gets new deals,” Casar wrote on social media. “They get richer. Everyone else gets screwed.”

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trumppartially paused the more aggressive tariffs he sought to impose on countries around the world while leaving in place 10% across-the-board import duties, which are already raising costs for American families.

The Post reported Wednesday that “at least two countries have explicitly discussed or moved toward adopting Musk’s Starlink as a means of avoiding Trump’s tariffs and negotiating a better trade deal with the United States.”

Cambodia, which is facing a potential 49% tariff rate, appears to be one of those countries. The Post obtained a U.S. embassy cable indicating that Cambodian officials have signaled a “desire to help balance our trade relationship by promoting the market entry of leading U.S. companies such as Boeing and Starlink.”

“Another cable from April 17 reported that Starlink was pushing for a license to operate in Djibouti,” the newspaper reported. “Embassy staffers wrote they would help Starlink as much as they could: ‘Post will continue to follow up with Starlink in identifying government officials and facilitating discussions.'”

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said the internal cables show “gross corruption.” Congressional Democrats are already probing the White House’s use of Starlink services.

“Surprise, surprise: another Trump move that directly benefits Elon Musk—the guy who spent $260 million to elect Donald Trump and has been given the keys to the federal government,” said Van Hollen. “They are rigging the government for themselves.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



