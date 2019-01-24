Campbell Airstrip Road Remains Identified as Man Missing Since April

Alaska Native News Jan 24, 2019.

The State Medical Examiner’s office has identified the remains located in a wooded area on the 7400-block of Campbell Airstrip Road on the evening of January 6th, and his next of kin have been notified of the findings, APD reports.

A person was out walking their dog in the area when the dog discovered what appeared to be a human skull. The citizen immediately reported their find to the Anchorage Police Department who responded and in turn, turned over the remains to the SME’s office.

As the remains had extensive dental work, the SME soon identified the remains as those of 61-year-old Chung Ho Kang who was reported missing by his family on April 11 of last year. He had been last seen on March 26th.







Kang’s cause of death has yet to be determined.

APD is asking the public to report any information they may have in this case.