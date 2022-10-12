Campbell Creek Science Center introduces new registration process for fee-based public programs





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Campbell Creek Science Center (CCSC) is introducing a new registration process for fee-based public programs using Recreation.gov.

CCSC is excited to welcome people back for in-person nature programming. Many programs will continue to be free; other programs are fee-based. This new Recreation.gov registration process is only for fee-based programs. Anyone registering for fee-based programs must register through Recreation.gov.

“We are excited to streamline the registration process for fee-based public programs at Campbell Creek Science Center,” said Nancy Patterson, CCSC manager. “We are confident that this will make it easier for people to sign up for programs and for us to provide our public with valuable outdoor learning experiences.”

CCSC’s public programs highlight Alaskan history and nature, outdoor skills, nature exploration, and much more. Programs are aimed to facilitate learning across different age groups, backgrounds, and experience levels. Program descriptions explain whether they are oriented for families, adults or kids. “Our goal is for all learners to have a fun and educational outdoor learning experience,” said Luise Woelflein, CCSC public programs coordinator.

People can see what public programs are available on the CCSC Activity Calendar or on the CCSC Recreation.gov page. Fees vary by program.

In the interest of making public programs more accessible, two all-terrain wheelchairs are available by request for use during the program. COVID-19 safety protocols for public programs align with Department of the Interior facility requirements, which depend on community spread levels and timing of each trip.

For more information, please contact CCSC at sciencecenter@blm.gov or 907-267-1247.

-BLM-



