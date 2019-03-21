Car Parked in Roadway Results in Anchor Point Man being Arrested on Six Warrants

- Home
General News, Southcentral
Car Parked in Roadway...
A response by troopers to a car parked in the roadway in Anchor Point resulted in an Anchor Point man being arrested on a half-dozen outstanding warrants on Thursday morning, troopers reported.
Troopers responded to the North Fork Road/Rickard Street area at 8:39 am on Thursday to investigate a car parked in the road and contacted 25-year-old Nichola Usoltseff.
A check on Ustoltseff found that he was the subject of six outstanding arrest warrants that included failure to appear on the original charge of DUI and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. He also was wanted for Violating Conditions of Release out of Palmer and Wasilla.
As a result, Usoltseff was placed under arrest, transported to and remanded at the Homer Jail with his bail set at $1,850.