Car Thief also Gains Drug Charges after Pat-Down

An adult female contacted APD on July 4, 2019, to report that she had been sitting in the driver seat of her 2000 green Subaru Station wagon when an unknown female reached in through the passenger side, grabbed the key from the ignition, and fled the scene. The victim stated the theft had occurred the day before. It was difficult for officers to obtain more information from the victim due to her level of intoxication. The victim thought the incident happened at Walmart on A Street. Officers had the vehicle listed as stolen after they searched the area and could not locate the Subaru.
On July 11, 2019, a CAP Officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Eventually both the officer and the vehicle were stopped together at a red light. The officer ran a computer check on the plates which came back as being reported as stolen. By the time the officer got the information, the light had changed and the suspect vehicle was out of sight.
A short time later another officer spotted that same vehicle at the Holiday Gas Station at 36th and C Street. Officers blocked in the vehicle and took both the driver and passenger into custody. A computer check revealed the Subaru had been reported as stolen seven days prior. During the pat search of the driver officers found syringes, heroin, meth, and pills in his pants pocket. After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives, 26-year-old Nicholas R. Thomas was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, and Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle.
When officers were first arriving at the gas station they saw 50-year-old Darryl A. Payne running from the area. Officers pursued Payne and took him into custody. A computer check revealed he had two probation and parole-related warrants. He was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on those warrants.
The adult female passenger was not charged.
Source: APD/Nixle